Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 487.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $273.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.