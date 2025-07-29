MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.29.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,354.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,579.78 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,471.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,212.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

