Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 260,400 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.