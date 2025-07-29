Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0%

Zoetis stock opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

