TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

ADBE stock opened at $369.47 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.99 and a 200 day moving average of $400.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

