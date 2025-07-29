Maridea Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

