Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,620 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJH stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

