Miller Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.6% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

