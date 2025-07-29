Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $355.46 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.51 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $655.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.