Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 3.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Booking worth $779,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5,700.00 price target (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,481.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,678.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,552.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5,057.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

