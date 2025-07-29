Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $421.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average of $462.30. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

