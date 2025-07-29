JSF Financial LLC Sells 6,538 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $295.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

