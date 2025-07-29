Federated Hermes Inc. Has $258.11 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,126,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,609,738 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AT&T worth $258,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AT&T by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,285,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,603 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

