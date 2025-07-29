Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,755. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $157.33.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.