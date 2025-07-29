Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,408 shares of company stock worth $186,614,540. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,174.60 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,076.50. The company has a market cap of $499.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

