Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Moderate Sell” Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $277.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.36. Accenture has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Accenture by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. United Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Accenture by 62.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.