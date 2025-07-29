Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $648.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.60. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $651.22.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.