XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 684.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 41,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $484.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.