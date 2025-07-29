Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 402 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,594,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,503,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.46.

UNP stock opened at $229.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

