U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

