Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,972 shares of company stock worth $9,078,681 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.30 and its 200-day moving average is $266.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

