Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Has $968,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 190.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock opened at $472.45 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

