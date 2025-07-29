Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 793 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,209,000 after purchasing an additional 154,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $245.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average is $231.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

