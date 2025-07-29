TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,972 shares of company stock worth $9,078,681 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

