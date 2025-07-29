Canopy Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Canopy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,793,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $778.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,078,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.