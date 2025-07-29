Miller Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $67,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

