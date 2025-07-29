Canopy Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 248,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $225.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

