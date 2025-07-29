Travel Stocks Worth Watching – July 26th

Costco Wholesale, Booking, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, and Chubb are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—such as airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, and travel booking platforms. Their performance is closely tied to consumer travel demand and can fluctuate with economic cycles, seasonal trends, fuel prices and geopolitical or health-related events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $935.48. 1,825,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $992.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.45. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $414.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $17.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5,632.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,546.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,048.68. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,013,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,386,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,650,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.24.

