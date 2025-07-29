Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11,769.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,243 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,742,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 310.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,523,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CVS opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

