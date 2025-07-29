Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

