Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after acquiring an additional 602,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,874,900,000 after acquiring an additional 114,278 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CRM opened at $270.20 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,910,942.33. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,729 shares of company stock worth $9,697,901. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.