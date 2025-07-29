Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 35,760 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.68 and its 200-day moving average is $209.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.