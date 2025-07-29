Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.7%

AMGN opened at $301.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $340.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.