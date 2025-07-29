Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 650 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. TD Securities lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

