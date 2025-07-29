Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VOO opened at $585.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.72 and its 200-day moving average is $537.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $586.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.