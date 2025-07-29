Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $586.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.91. The company has a market cap of $711.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

