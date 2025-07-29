Marshall Investment Management LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3,437.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after buying an additional 1,254,652 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,371,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SCHG opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.