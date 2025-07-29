Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,515 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

3M Stock Up 0.6%

MMM opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.31 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.