Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,049 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

