Morningstar Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.