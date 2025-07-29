Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,038 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $120,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,062 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,683,000 after acquiring an additional 896,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after acquiring an additional 668,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $128,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3%

Analog Devices stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The company has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.31.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.