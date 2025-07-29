Miller Investment Management LP Sells 36 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 0.9% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 26,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $900.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.85. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $903.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

