TCTC Holdings LLC Has $11.04 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

