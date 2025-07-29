Creekside Partners Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creekside Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Creekside Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Clarendon Private LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 5.7%

BATS:QUAL opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

