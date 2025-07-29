Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $384,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SCHD stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.