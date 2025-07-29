O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $100.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

