Canopy Partners LLC Invests $329,000 in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

