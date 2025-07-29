Canopy Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $377.26 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.66.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

