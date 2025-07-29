Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $225.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

