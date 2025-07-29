Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LLY opened at $807.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $773.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

